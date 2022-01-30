3,310 Shares in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Purchased by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,310 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,614,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 653,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $52,465,000 after buying an additional 15,860 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,519 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total transaction of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $109.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.17. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.03%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EOG. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.41.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

