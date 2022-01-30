Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Stock Holdings Boosted by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,254,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $154,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $929,023,000 after buying an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,025,000 after buying an additional 249,366 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Aspen Technology by 101.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after buying an additional 864,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $142.35 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.29 and a 12-month high of $169.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.06 and its 200-day moving average is $143.92.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 47.03% and a net margin of 44.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Donald P. Casey sold 10,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total transaction of $1,627,739.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.57.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

