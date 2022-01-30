Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Receives GBX 1,371.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,371.30 ($18.50).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VTY. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) price target on shares of Vistry Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,207 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,420 ($19.16) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,490 ($20.10) to GBX 1,560 ($21.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Shares of VTY traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,003.50 ($13.54). The stock had a trading volume of 357,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,848. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 831.43 ($11.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($18.23). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,128.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,168.66.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

