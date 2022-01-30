Hiblocks (HIBS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $295,302.00

Hiblocks (CURRENCY:HIBS) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $25.88 million and approximately $295,302.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.83 or 0.06831525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,883.46 or 0.99737462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053401 BTC.

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

Hiblocks Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

