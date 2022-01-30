RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.71.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,808. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.74.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0639 per share. This represents a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.06.

About RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

