IOST Price Hits $0.0259 (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, IOST has traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market cap of $469.10 million and $35.86 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for about $0.0259 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00250504 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About IOST

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

