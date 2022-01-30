Veritaseum Achieves Market Cap of $196.85 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded 19.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $196.85 million and $80,071.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum coin can currently be bought for approximately $91.58 or 0.00241095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Veritaseum alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00045608 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00108672 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum (VERI) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official website is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “VERIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Veritaseum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veritaseum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.