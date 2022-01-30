Bamco Inc. NY Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,529,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 337,615 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $244,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.89.

SSNC stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.54. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.2426 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 28.67%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

