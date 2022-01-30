Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 608,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,891 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $36,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USB. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 392,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 303,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 422,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 33,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,503 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $42.47 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

