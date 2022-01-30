Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,896 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter.

DMO opened at $14.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.70. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $16.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th.

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

