Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

VERV stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 904,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,037. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $78.00.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sekar Kathiresan sold 57,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $2,206,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew D. Ashe acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,416 shares of company stock worth $7,808,543 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $149,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

