TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Shares Purchased by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the period. TransAct Technologies accounts for approximately 3.0% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 6.72% of TransAct Technologies worth $8,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TransAct Technologies in the third quarter valued at $6,734,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 29.3% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 73,795 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 18.0% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 78,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TACT shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

In related news, SVP Andrew John Hoffman sold 10,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $116,164.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have sold 17,280 shares of company stock valued at $195,697 over the last three months. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TACT opened at $8.50 on Friday. TransAct Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.20 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.71 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.79% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

