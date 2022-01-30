264,100 Shares in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Bought by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 264,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Antares Pharma accounts for 0.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.53.
A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.
