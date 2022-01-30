264,100 Shares in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) Bought by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 264,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000. Antares Pharma accounts for 0.4% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter worth $41,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.53.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATRS. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antares Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

