Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lowered its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $615,556,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in NIKE by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,264,984 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $921,015,000 after buying an additional 2,836,615 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,970,740 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $867,130,000 after buying an additional 1,699,147 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in NIKE by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,647,237 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,579,518,000 after buying an additional 1,562,707 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NIKE by 2,853.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,324,815 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $192,403,000 after buying an additional 1,279,966 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $145.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day moving average of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $230.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $37,344,317. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. HSBC cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $185.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

