Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Shares Bought by Stonepine Capital Management LLC

Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 481,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,733 shares during the period. Yumanity Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.3% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned 4.67% of Yumanity Therapeutics worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 17,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yumanity Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Yumanity Therapeutics by 2,000.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 304,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 289,977 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

NASDAQ:YMTX opened at $1.78 on Friday. Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.16.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.16. Yumanity Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.18% and a negative net margin of 605.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yumanity Therapeutics Profile

Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceuticals company. It is accelerating the revolution in the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases through its transformative scientific foundation and drug discovery platform. Its platform is based on technology, which enables the rapid screening for novel disease targets and disease modifying drugs that can overcome toxicity in disease-causing gene networks, which usually results from an aberrant accumulation of misfolded proteins in the brain.

