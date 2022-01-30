NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,988 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $145.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.87 and its 200-day moving average is $162.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.73 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $16,752,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,376 shares of company stock worth $37,344,317 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on NIKE in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.32.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.