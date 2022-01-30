WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.46.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAPS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on WM Technology from $11.00 to $6.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on WM Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of WM Technology in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on WM Technology from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WM Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WM Technology by 822.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,568. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that WM Technology will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

