Short Interest in Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Grows By 360.0%

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 360.0% from the December 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONVY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SONVY traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.28. 24,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,759. Sonova has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $87.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.20.

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

