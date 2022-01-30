Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 340.7% in January

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 340.7% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. 230,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,262. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.
