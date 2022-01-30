Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 340.7% in January

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, a growth of 340.7% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE BCX traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.67. 230,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,262. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $10.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,223 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 27,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

