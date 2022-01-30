Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Expands By 384.7%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, a growth of 384.7% from the December 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
JPC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 372,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,894. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $10.07.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.
About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund
Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
