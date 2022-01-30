Short Interest in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) Expands By 384.7%

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JPC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 389,200 shares, a growth of 384.7% from the December 31st total of 80,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

JPC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.06. The company had a trading volume of 372,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,894. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $10.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 158,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 134,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

