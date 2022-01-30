Jump Financial LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alcoa by 62.5% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

AA opened at $57.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.46. Alcoa Co. has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $64.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $14,436,471.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,956 shares of company stock valued at $24,264,257 in the last ninety days.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

