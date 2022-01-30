Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $46,000. 30.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PLTR opened at $12.71 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.07 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $392.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $598,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Spencer M. Rascoff sold 25,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $571,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,728,578 shares of company stock worth $63,122,108. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

