Jump Financial LLC Has $6.34 Million Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. CME Group makes up about 0.5% of Jump Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its holdings in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 55,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 656,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,919,000 after buying an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 147.0% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 148,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,665,000 after purchasing an additional 88,229 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in CME Group by 16.7% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 3,755,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,773,000 after purchasing an additional 536,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in CME Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock opened at $225.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.91 and a 1-year high of $234.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on CME. TheStreet raised shares of CME Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,220,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,691,620. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

