Jump Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 642,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,889,000. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X makes up about 1.1% of Jump Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Jump Financial LLC owned about 2.51% of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPXL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth about $225,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPXL opened at $114.58 on Friday. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $147.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.64.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

