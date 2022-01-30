Weiss Asset Management LP Has $10.61 Million Stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,080,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 472,550 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Equity Distribution Acquisition were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 105,991 shares during the period. Finepoint Capital LP acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,437,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 177,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Equity Distribution Acquisition by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 66.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

EQD opened at $9.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.