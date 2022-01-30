1,235,591 Shares in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III (NASDAQ:SPAQ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,235,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,208,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 218.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 118,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 81,609 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,836,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC raised its position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 40.7% in the third quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after buying an additional 231,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III by 25.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SPAQ shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SPAQ stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

About SPARTAN Acquisition CORP. III

Spartan Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

