Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,417 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,349 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $46,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $380.20 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $408.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.84 and a 200 day moving average of $371.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 22.07%.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total value of $155,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.18.

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

