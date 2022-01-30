DFSocial Gaming Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (DFSG)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSG) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.03 million and $41,310.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for $0.0835 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.46 or 0.06841031 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37,803.10 or 0.99793823 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00052258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00053472 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

