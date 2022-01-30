Weiss Asset Management LP Buys 202,157 Shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,789,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,157 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition worth $17,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 180.0% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 902,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 54.3% in the second quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 784,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 276,152 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 77.0% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 531,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 231,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Antara Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition by 25.0% in the second quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KVSA opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.84. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.97.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

