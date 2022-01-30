Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,749,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III comprises about 0.7% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned about 0.05% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III worth $26,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at $9,700,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at $2,910,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at $2,436,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at $6,404,000. 54.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TBCP opened at $9.70 on Friday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $9.76.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

