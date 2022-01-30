Camden Asset Management L P CA Increases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Camden Asset Management L P CA grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $33,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,787,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC now owns 227,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $55,368,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 41.5% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 11.3% in the third quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,802,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.86.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $255.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $268.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $252.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.84.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

