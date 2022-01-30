Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $311.51 Million Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,172,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,356 shares during the period. Neogen comprises about 1.3% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Neogen worth $311,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 90.7% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 12,369,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,479,000 after buying an additional 5,882,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 101.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,661,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,839,000 after buying an additional 5,360,322 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 1.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,778,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,102,000 after buying an additional 37,143 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 103.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,453,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 1,754,446 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 95.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,179,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,140,000 after buying an additional 1,062,168 shares during the period. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Neogen news, insider Douglas Edward Jones acquired 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.78 per share, with a total value of $50,092.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $28,562.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $35.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.57. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $33.67 and a 52 week high of $48.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Neogen had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $130.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

