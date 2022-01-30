Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $401.27 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,196,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 364,908 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of HealthEquity worth $401,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 133.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 676,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,458,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 21.5% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,061,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,901,000 after buying an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 67.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,423,000 after buying an additional 172,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 13.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,389,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,790,000 after purchasing an additional 163,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 6,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $258,806.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $122,877.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HQY. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $90.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -732.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $60.78.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $180.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. HealthEquity’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

