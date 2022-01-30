Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $8.36 Million Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the quarter. Equifax comprises about 2.1% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Equifax were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Equifax by 405.1% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 27,105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Equifax by 11.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Equifax by 126.5% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 26,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Equifax by 1.6% during the third quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 286,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,619,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX opened at $234.05 on Friday. Equifax Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.87 and a 12-month high of $300.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.42 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EFX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.18.

Equifax Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.