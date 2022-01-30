Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. Invests $1.99 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 62,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,000. WillScot Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 0.7% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after buying an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth $37,016,000. Caas Capital Management LP increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 91.7% during the second quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 2,175,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,644,000 after buying an additional 1,040,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 112.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,799,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,152,000 after buying an additional 953,996 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

WSC stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.97. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.48 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 60.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.75.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $490.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael W. Upchurch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

