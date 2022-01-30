Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,244,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640,898 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 874.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 506,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 454,793 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2,144.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 456,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,090,000 after purchasing an additional 435,984 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 285,052 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $136.02 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.69 and its 200-day moving average is $162.92.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

