Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 4.0% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $15,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 53.3% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,412.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,322.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,328.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 263.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,938.80 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,769.00.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

