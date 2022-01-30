Water Island Capital LLC Makes New $7.53 Million Investment in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 433,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,534,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GNOG. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 427.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 334,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 271,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 24.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter worth $1,406,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $23.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.67.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $35.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.27 million. Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a net margin of 64.50% and a negative return on equity of 11.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

