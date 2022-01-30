Water Island Capital LLC Takes Position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,198,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,951,000. Atotech makes up 1.7% of Water Island Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech in the second quarter valued at about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATC opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.40. Atotech Limited has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million. Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. Atotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts expect that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atotech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

