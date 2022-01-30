Logan Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 168.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,436 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,727 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $15,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 523,562 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $211,886,000 after acquiring an additional 196,043 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 27,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 42,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $484.00 to $453.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.57.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $315.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.03 and a 200 day moving average of $405.37. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

