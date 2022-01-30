Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,724 shares during the period. Williams-Sonoma makes up approximately 1.4% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $29,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,449,000 after acquiring an additional 168,494 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSM opened at $154.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.07 and a 12 month high of $223.32.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 67.55% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,828,400. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on WSM. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.14.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

