Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Eaton were worth $16,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 137.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Eaton during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.06.

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock worth $31,507,939. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN stock opened at $156.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $116.74 and a 12-month high of $175.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.84.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

