Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $148.44.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $148.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $116.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.63 and a 200 day moving average of $134.72.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $784.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

