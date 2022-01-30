Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Analysts predict that Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. Trimble also posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.69. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 15.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

In other Trimble news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $522,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $1,703,000. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Security National Bank now owns 68,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after acquiring an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Trimble stock traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.26. 2,263,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble has a 1-year low of $65.37 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.61.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

