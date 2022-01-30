NewEdge Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,524,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,234,000 after purchasing an additional 521,544 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,786,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,186,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,479 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,864,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $930,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,756 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,031,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,440,000 after purchasing an additional 157,405 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,804,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,472,000 after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $162.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $134.89 and a 52 week high of $171.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.98 and a 200 day moving average of $162.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

