The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY reduced its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,843,887 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 364,180 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $129,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 542.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Trade Desk by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $63.60 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a market cap of $30.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $569,442.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,626 shares of company stock valued at $31,694,846. 10.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

