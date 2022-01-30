NewEdge Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 152.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 562,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 340,054 shares during the period. New Relic makes up 2.4% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in New Relic were worth $40,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in New Relic during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in New Relic in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of New Relic by 94,600.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 0.87. New Relic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $129.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.05.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $195.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 59.45% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded New Relic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Relic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on New Relic from $84.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total value of $299,069.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $3,194,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,458 shares of company stock valued at $10,316,512. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

