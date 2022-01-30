Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) Market Cap Reaches $137,603.42

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $137,603.42 and approximately $10,122.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0145 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002241 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000434 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00008256 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Coin Profile

KWIK uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,188 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

