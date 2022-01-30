Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,070 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $29,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 224.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 201,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,650,000 after buying an additional 139,016 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,702,000 after buying an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 59.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 91,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,101,000 after buying an additional 34,060 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 550.0% during the third quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP now owns 58,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,627,000 after buying an additional 49,500 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 74,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 34,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $5,987,018.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPT stock opened at $158.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $99.70 and a one year high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.14.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.99%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CPT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

