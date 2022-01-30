Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Noble Rock Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NRAC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRAC. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Noble Rock Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $4,013,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,451,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noble Rock Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $967,000.

Get Noble Rock Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NRAC stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,646. Noble Rock Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71.

Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and tech-enabled services sectors. Noble Rock Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Read More: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Rock Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.